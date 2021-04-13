Flooding causes road closures in Thibodaux

Nicholls Barn Lives on as Table in New Coffee ShopApril 13, 2021
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue asks all motorist to drive with caution in these weather conditions. We are experiencing some street flooding inside the City of Thibodaux and anticipate more throughout the remainder of the evening. Please remember not to drive on flooded streets. Below is a list of roadways currently blocked due to impassable conditions.
The street closure list will be updated as further closures take place. Standing water is not only dangerous for the motorist but local residents and businesses as well. If possible, please refrain from taking to the roads if it can be avoided.
>1000 – 1600 Block of Canal Boulevard – (Both Northbound Lanes are Closed to Thru Traffic)
>Rienzi Extension – (From St. Patrick Highway to Canal Boulevard)