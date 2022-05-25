Concerned Citizens of Gibson is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank-Feeding South Louisiana to host a community food distribution for families in need on Thursday, May 26. The distribution will begin at 11 a.m., at the Gibson Church of Christ, located at 5132 North Bayou Black Drive.

The organization invites anyone who is in need of food items. The food drive will operate on a first come first serve basis. Coordinators are asking that all guests remain in their vehicles throughout the distribution. For more information, please contact the Concerned Citizens of Gibson at 985-464-0036.