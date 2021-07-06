Reports: Former Governor Edwin Edwards Places Himself In Hospice Care

According to overnight reports from The Advocate, Former Governor Edwin W. Edwards has decided to place himself in hospice care following a weekend trip to local hospital St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales.

Edwards, 93, was complaining of pain in his right lung. He stated that the decision to enter hospice care is to have access to the best doctors and nurses and to not have to bother hospital staff with his ailments.

Edwards told the Advocate that it is not be assumed he is dying, but also mentioned he considers himself on borrowed time for the last 20 years.

Edwin Edwards is Louisiana’s only four-term governor, having served from 1972 – 1980; 1984 – 1988; and 1992 – 1996.