Former history and geography professor at Nicholls under investigation

A former member of the Nicholls State University staff is being investigated on sexual harassment allegations.

According to the Nicholls Worth, Assistant Professor of Geography Joseph Tokosh was suspended on March 25 from Nicholls State University.

A statement from Jerad David, Director of Communications, was emailed to students, faculty and staff this afternoon:

“Nicholls State University is investigating allegations surrounding a former faculty member in the department of history and geography. The faculty member was employed at Nicholls from 2021 and is no longer an employee of the university. University officials in the Title IX office are working with students involved to further investigate the matter.

The university encourages any student who feels they may have been put in an uncomfortable situation to contact the Counseling Center, which is open for virtual or in-person appointments at (985) 448-4080 or counseling@nicholls.edu.”

In the story shared by Sally-Anne Torres, Managing Editor of the Nicholls Worth, a faculty source shared with the paper that the university first received a complaint on Tokosh in October 2022, alleging that Tokosh sexually harassed a student through social media. He also asked if he could pay her in exchange for allowing him to apply paint to her face.

According to Torres’ report, in an email to Tokosh’s students, Paul Wilson, head of the department of history and geography, shared his suspension “is absolutely not because of grade inflation” and further wrote “if there’s anything you need to share with me, please do not hesitate. I am a husband and father of two daughters, and I take the concerns of Nicholls students quite seriously and do my best to assist and address them in a professional and timely manner.”

Read the entire story, including statements from female student to the Nicholls Worth, here: https://thenichollsworth.com/7011379/news/geography-professor-suspended-immediately-students-allege-sexual-harassment-file-complaints/

View the report from KNSU television here: