Former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer has died

Former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer passed away this morning in Baton Rouge. He was 77.
Roemer was a Democrat-turned-Republican who won the office of Governor in 1987.
Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer III was born Oct. 4, 1943, in Shreveport.
U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), released the following statement upon the passing of Gov. Buddy Roemer:
“Louisiana weeps. Buddy was one of the most interesting people I have ever met. He was immeasurably talented. All he ever wanted to do was make Louisiana better, and he did. That meant making the right people mad, but he understood that. When I count my blessings, I count Buddy twice.
“More than anything, Buddy loved his family. Becky and I are honored to count his family and loved ones as our friends. We are so sad to lose this Louisiana warrior, and we are praying for everyone who was blessed to know and love him.”
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released the following statement on the passing of Gov. Buddy Roemer:
“Buddy’s election as governor signaled a turning point in Louisiana’s history. He loved Louisiana, contributing to it through the public and private sector. He leaves a great legacy. My condolences to his family.”