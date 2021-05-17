Former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer has died

Former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer passed away this morning in Baton Rouge. He was 77.

Roemer was a Democrat-turned-Republican who won the office of Governor in 1987.

Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer III was born Oct. 4, 1943, in Shreveport.

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement: “From the fields of Scopena to the halls of Congress and then the Governor’s Mansion, Buddy Roemer proudly represented the state he so dearly loved. His intellect led him to enter Harvard at the age of 16, but he still returned to Louisiana, driven by a desire to serve.

“I’m especially grateful for the balanced, pragmatic approach he took as governor during a turbulent time for our state’s budget. I hope that we will all carry on his legacy by espousing his positive, passionate approach to public service.

“I have ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Gov. Roemer’s life and legacy. Donna and I ask that you join your prayers to ours in praying for Gov. Roemer’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), released the following statement upon the passing of Gov. Buddy Roemer:

“Louisiana weeps. Buddy was one of the most interesting people I have ever met. He was immeasurably talented. All he ever wanted to do was make Louisiana better, and he did. That meant making the right people mad, but he understood that. When I count my blessings, I count Buddy twice.

“More than anything, Buddy loved his family. Becky and I are honored to count his family and loved ones as our friends. We are so sad to lose this Louisiana warrior, and we are praying for everyone who was blessed to know and love him.”

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released the following statement on the passing of Gov. Buddy Roemer:

“Buddy’s election as governor signaled a turning point in Louisiana’s history. He loved Louisiana, contributing to it through the public and private sector. He leaves a great legacy. My condolences to his family.”