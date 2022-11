From athletes to officers, two former Thibodaux football players have joined forces again as Lafourche Parish deputies.

Donald Gaulden joined his former teammate Makel Delatte today as part of LPSO.

Deputy Gaulden is beginning his career as a correctional officer and Deputy Delatte serves as a patrol deputy.

“We wish you both success in your careers, and thank you for being positive role models for the youth in our community,” shared LPSO on social media.