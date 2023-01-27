Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish

LDH to offer free STI testing in Houma
January 27, 2023
Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for Lafourche Parish
January 27, 2023

kid raising his hand in classroom

A four-day school week was approved last night in Acadia Parish.


 

At a brief special meeting Thursday evening, the Acadia Parish school board voted 5 to 3 to implement the 4-day week starting with next school year. The board decided students will have Mondays off and attend school Tuesday through Friday.

 

Superintendent Scott Richard says the four-day workweek would extend school days by an hour to make sure an equal amount of time is spent in the classroom: “We’re basically compressing a full normal school day and work day into four days.”

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

January 27, 2023

Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for Lafourche Parish

Read more