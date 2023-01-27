Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish

A four-day school week was approved last night in Acadia Parish.

At a brief special meeting Thursday evening, the Acadia Parish school board voted 5 to 3 to implement the 4-day week starting with next school year. The board decided students will have Mondays off and attend school Tuesday through Friday.

Superintendent Scott Richard says the four-day workweek would extend school days by an hour to make sure an equal amount of time is spent in the classroom: “We’re basically compressing a full normal school day and work day into four days.”