Four Vandebilt Catholic seniors receive national academic distinction

Vandebilt Catholic High School proudly announces national academic distinction for seniors, Rebecca Cagle, Alison MacKay, Morgan Clayton, and Catherine Cobb.

The National Merit® Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. Approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program each year by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®.) Vandebilt Catholic seniors, Rebecca Cagle and Alison MacKay have been officially named Semifinalists from the National Merit Scholarship Program. They will join approximately 16,000 other Semifinalists. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million.

Rebecca is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Cagle. Alison is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alistair MacKay.

Vandebilt Catholic seniors, Morgan Clayton and Catherine Cobb have also been officially named Commended Students from the National Merit® Scholarship Program. They will join about 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation, who are recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

Morgan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Clayton. Catherine is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Cobb.

Vandebilt Catholic is blessed to list a total of fifty-four students who have received a National Merit Scholarship Program honor. Rebecca, Alison, Morgan, and Catherine proudly continue the tradition of academic excellence that is distinctive of a Vandebilt Catholic education.

For more information, please contact Katie Anderson, Communications Director at kanderson@htdiocese.org or 985-628-5201 (temporary phone line).

(photos by Romaguera Photography)