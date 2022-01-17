Four Ways to Celebrate Betty White on Her Centennial Birthday

Today is what would’ve been legendary television pioneer Betty White’s 100th birthday. The beloved Golden Girl had plans to celebrate the monumental day by watching a film about her life with friends, before the shocking news of her passing on December 31, at the age of 99.

Although the first lady of television isn’t here to celebrate the big day, fans around the world are planning to pay tribute to her. We’ve put together a list of four ways to celebrate the life and legacy of America’s Golden Girl.

Make a donation to her favorite animal charities.

In addition to being an actress and comedian, Betty White was a tireless and devoted animal welfare advocate. In 2010, White founded the Betty White Wildlife Fund in an effort to help marine life. Visit https://www.americanhumane.org/?form=FUNLKFXLXZC&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=JanBettyWhite&utm_content=BWResp1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAoY-PBhCNARIsABcz770rOwehIseP0S36BWMcn5DvIvegy-LQHnsQcWgPhFFYEPnexmg33eQaAjebEALw_wcB to make a donation and keep her legacy alive. Share your donation story on social media using the hashtag #BettyWhiteChallenge.

Watch White’s iconic SNL appearance.

With a career spanning over eight decades, Betty White has never failed to provide the crowd with a laugh. Fans can watch White’s 2010 Saturday Night Live skit on Youtube and Hulu streaming services.

Tune in to The Hallmark Channel’s “Honoring Betty White” special.

In honor of White’s birthday, the Hallmark Channel will feature “Honoring Betty White” a 40 episode marathon of “The Golden Girls” followed by “The Lost Valentine”.

Watch “The Golden Girls” on streaming sites.

Celebrating the day at home? Fans can watch “The Golden Girls” on multiple streaming platforms including Netflix, HULU, and Disney Plus.