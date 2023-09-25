Fourchon Oilman’s Association Now Accepting Grant Applications

Fourchon Oilman’s Association (FOA) proudly announces it is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations, evidence of its renewed commitment to supporting the local community. Each year, FOA awards grants to nonprofit organizations in Terrebonne, Lafourche and the Grand Isle communities, with a primary focus on advancing education and resources to bolster community growth.

Interested nonprofits can find more information on the association’s website at https://www.fourchonoilmans.com/grants/. The deadline for grant applications is November 1, with the distribution of grants scheduled for December.

FOA has a remarkable track record of philanthropy, having donated over $850,000 in grants and educational scholarships since 2011. The past few years presented unique challenges for FOA, as its annual fishing invitational, a significant fundraiser for their philanthropic efforts, was canceled in 2019, 2020 and 2022 due to the pandemic and multiple hurricanes.

After a successful 2023 Fishing Tournament they are able to resume their charitable activities with renewed vigor. FOA’s commitment to local development and community well-being continues to be a driving force in the organization’s efforts to provide much-needed resources to nonprofit organizations.

“We are thrilled to be back on track with our grant program after facing some challenging years. FOA remains deeply committed to giving back to our local community and supporting projects that make a meaningful impact,” said Reed Pere, president of the Fourchon Oilman’s Association. “We invite individuals and organizations to visit our website and learn more about FOA and our grant process. Together, we can contribute to the growth and development of our region.”