Fr. Simon Peter, Karen David Award Finalists for Prestigious Catholic Extension Lumen Christi Award

The Lumen Christi Award is Catholic Extension’s highest honor given to people who radiate and reveal the light of Christ present in the communities where they serve.

Each year, extension dioceses across the country submit nominations for the award. They remind us that faith is still a relevant force in our society and culture. They remind us that there is so much energy and generosity in our Church. They remind us that there are people willing to sacrifice for the good of others.

Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait, Vicar for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and Pastor of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever, and Karen David, Catholic Charities Board Chair and Interim Chief Administrative Officer, have been chosen as one of the seven Lumen Christi finalists from an impressive group of 40 nominees.

“These humble heroes of our Church are sources of hope for us and our country,” said Catholic Extension’s president, Father Jack Wall.

Award finalists receive $10,000 to support and enhance their ministry. From among these finalists, the Lumen Christi Award recipient will ultimately be selected and given a $25,000 grant, along with an additional $25,000 grant for the nominating diocese.