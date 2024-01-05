Frances Marie Parr, 105, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 3:16 pm. Born March 16, 1918 she was a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM at the church with burial and military honors following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #1.

She is survived by her brother, James Gilbert Parr and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis Parr and Lydie Dupont Parr; brothers, Ralph Parr and Ernest Parr; sisters, Betty Parr and Joyce Burns.

Frances was the oldest of six children, she became a teacher at 18 years old, right after graduating from Terrebonne High School in 1934. She graduated in 1937 from Louisiana State Normal College in Natchitoches. She was an experienced world traveler often taking her nieces and nephews, decorated veteran, and beloved aunt– the true picture of a hometown hero. In February of 1943, she signed up for the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) to serve her country in World War II. She was discharged from the military in October 1945, receiving several medals over her lifetime and two commendations from generals for her exceptional work. She continued her work as a teacher after returning to Houma for five years, and then working for Ledet Insurance agency until her retirement in 1980. Miss Parr organized the VFW Auxiliary in Houma and served as it’s first President and the Houma Duplicate Bridge Club, serving as director for over 20 years. She was the first person in Terrebonne Parish to be awarded Life Master by the American Contract League.

The family would like to thank the Homestead staff, her sitters and Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially Nancy Faucheaux for treating her like family and taking such good care of her throughout these last few years.

