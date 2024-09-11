Francine becomes Cat. 2 hurricane

With the 4 p.m. update, Hurricane Francine becomes a Cat. 2 hurricane with life threatening storm surge through tonight. Damaging and life threatening winds as well as heavy rainfall will impact our coast.

At 4:00 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Francine was located near latitude 29.2 North, longitude 91.5 West. Francine is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph (28 km/h). This general motion should continue through this afternoon, and Francine is anticipated to make landfall in Louisiana within the warning area in the next few hours. After landfall, the center is expected to cross southeastern Louisiana tonight, then move northward across Mississippi on Thursday and Thursday night.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are now near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before landfall. Francine is expected to rapidly weaken after landfall, and the system is forecast to become post-tropical Thursday night or Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). An oil platform southeast of the center recently reported sustained winds of 79 mph (127 km/h) and a peak gust of 93 mph (150 km/h) at an elevation of 82 ft (25 m). The National Ocean Service station at Eugene Island, Louisiana, recently reported sustained winds of 76 mph (122 km/h) and a wind gust of 99 mph (159 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure based on Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 972 mb (28.71 inches).

Next intermediate advisory at 700 PM CDT.

Next complete advisory at 1000 PM CDT.