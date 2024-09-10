Francine officially becomes category 1 hurricane

With the latest update, Francine has become a category 1 hurricane, and winds are currently at 75 mph. Final preparations should be made now.

At 6:38 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of Hurricane Francine was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 94.8 West. Francine is moving toward the northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h). A faster northeastward motion is expected tonight and Wednesday. On the forecast track, Francine is anticipated to make landfall in Louisiana Wednesday afternoon or evening. After landfall, the center is expected to move northward into the Mississippi Wednesday night and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected through Wednesday morning. Francine is expected to weaken quickly after it moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

The minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force and NOAA Hurricane Hunters is 982 mb (29.00 inches).

Next complete advisory at 10:00 PM CDT.