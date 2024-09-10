Francine on track to make landfall today

With this report, Francine is traveling at 12 mph, with maximum sustained winds at 90 mph, and is on course to make landfall this afternoon or evening within the warning area. Strengthening is possible this morning.

At 7:00 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Francine was located near latitude 27.5 North, longitude 93.3 West. Francine is moving toward the northeast near 12 mph (19 km/h). A faster northeastward motion is expected today, and Francine is anticipated to make landfall in Louisiana within the warning area this afternoon or evening. After landfall, the center is expected to move northward across Mississippi on Thursday and Thursday night.

Reports from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible this morning. Francine is expected to weaken quickly after it moves inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

The minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 976 mb (28.82 inches). An oil platform near the center recently reported a pressure of 977.7 mb (28.87 inches).

Next complete advisory at 10:00 AM CDT.