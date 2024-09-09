Francine strengthening and expected to become a hurricane soon

With this update, Tropical Storm Francine is excepted to become a hurricane soon. Storm surge warnings are now in effect. Heavy rainfall and the rush of flash flooding is expected. Residents should follow evacuation and caution orders given by local officials. Do not wait, get your game plan together now.

At 7:00 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Francine was located near latitude 24.1 North, longitude 96.0 West. Francine is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). A continued north-northwest motion is expected through this evening followed by a turn to the northeast with some acceleration beginning Tuesday. On the forecast track, Francine is anticipated to be just offshore of the coasts of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas through Tuesday, and nearing the Louisiana and Upper Texas coastline on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast over the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km) from the center.

The minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 993 mb (29.32 inches).

Next complete advisory at 10:00 PM CDT.