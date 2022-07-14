Free Breakfast and Lunch to be provided at Terrebonne Parish Schools this school year

Terrebonne Parish School District, Child Nutrition Program, today, announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program. That the school district will be able to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for school year 2022-2023. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:
Acadian Elementary
Broadmoor Elementary
Coteau-Bayou Blue Elem.
Evergreen Jr. High
Grand Caillou Middle
Lacache Middle
Montegut Elementary
Oaklawn Middle
South Terrebonne High
Upper Little Caillou Elem.
Bayou Black Elementary
Bourg Elementary
Dularge Elementary
Gibson Elementary
Honduras Elementary
Legion Park Elementary
Montegut Middle
Oakshire Elementary
Southdown Elementary
School for Exceptional Children
H. L. Bourgeois High
Caldwell Middle
Ellender High
Grand Caillou Elementary
Houma Jr. High
Lisa Park Elementary
Mulberry Elementary
Schriever Elementary
Terrebonne High
Village East Elementary
Note: breakfast will be offered starting on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The Child Nutrition Program follows the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act when planning school meals. The Terrebonne Parish School Wellness Policy H-3.6g is available on our web site: http://www.tpsd.org for your convenience.
If a parent or guardian should have any questions, please contact the Child Nutrition Office at (985) 876-7407.