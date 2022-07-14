Free Breakfast and Lunch to be provided at Terrebonne Parish Schools this school year

Note: breakfast will be offered starting on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The Child Nutrition Program follows the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act when planning school meals. The Terrebonne Parish School Wellness Policy H-3.6g is available on our web site: http://www.tpsd.org for your convenience.

If a parent or guardian should have any questions, please contact the Child Nutrition Office at (985) 876-7407.