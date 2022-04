The Terrebonne Parish Library invites you to attend the La Mariposa event at the main branch, on Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m., located at 151 Library Drive.

The presentation will discuss the life cycle of butterflies featuring live butterfly gardens, stories, and activities, led by Mrs. Lily. The event is free and open to the public.

While you’re there, visit the children’s department and take a picture in front of the beautiful butterfly.