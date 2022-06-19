Free Clothes Closet to provide essential items to those in need

First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow will host a Free Clothes Closet distributing essential items to families in need. The clothing give-away will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday June 21

Thursday June 23

The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, offering clothing in different sizes, including newborn to 5X school uniforms, shoes, exercise clothes, and maternity clothing. The Free Clothes Closet is open to the public and will be held at First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow, located at 187 Oakridge Drive, located across from the Golden Meadow Park. For more information on the Free Clothes Closet or how to make donations for future distributions, please contact First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow at 985-475-5490.