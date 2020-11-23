Free Covid-19 testing available on Nicholls campus

With the recent spike in COVID19 cases both locally and throughout the state and the anticipation that families will gather for the Thanksgiving holiday, Nicholls wishes for everyone to have a safe and healthy holiday celebration. “Know Before You Go” – get a free Covid test on campus to know that you aren’t carrying the virus before visiting loved ones.

Thanks to the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard, free COVID-19 testing will continue in front of the student union. Pre-registration is not necessary, but it does speed the test process. Testing is open to all Louisiana residents age 5 and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

This week, testing will continue through Wednesday, November 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, testing will resume on Monday, November 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

If we all make safe and responsible decisions, we can help slow the spread of COVID19.