The Louisiana Department of Health is offering a FREE public health vaccination event in Morgan City on Saturday, March 27, from 9am – 4pm.

Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 800-228-9409, M-F from 9-4pm.

Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine options will be provided, based on their availability at pre-scheduling .

Below is information provided by LDH Region 3 about the vaccine.