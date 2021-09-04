Free gas will be available at these Terrebonne and Lafourche locations next week

The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) will be providing free gasoline for residents of southern Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes to fill generators and automobiles this week, in partnership with Lafourche Parish and Terrebonne Parish governments.

The gasoline distribution is made possible by a generous contribution to Bayou Community Foundation’s Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief from the Mary and Al Danos Family Foundation.

Gasoline distribution is currently scheduled as follows until fuel supply runs out:

Golden Meadow: Sunday, September 5 and Monday, September 6 beginning at 8:00 a.m . – GeauxPass Customer Service Center, 1821 South Alex Plaisance Blvd. (LA Hwy. 3235)

. – GeauxPass Customer Service Center, 1821 South Alex Plaisance Blvd. (LA Hwy. 3235) Houma: Tuesday, September 7 beginning at 9:00 a.m. – Grand Caillou Middle School, 2161 Grand Caillou Road

– Grand Caillou Middle School, 2161 Grand Caillou Road Montegut: Wednesday, September 8 beginning at 9:00 a.m. – Montegut Middle School, 138 Dolphin Street

Residents will be limited to 20 gallons per vehicle, which may include gas for the vehicle and/or to fill cans for generators. Local and state police will be providing security at the distribution centers. Gasoline supply may be limited at each location.

“Thanks to the generosity of donors, Bayou Community Foundation is aggressively working to fill some of the most urgent needs of our community after Hurricane Ida, and we know access to gasoline is one of the greatest needs right now,” said Executive Director Jennifer Armand. “We are pleased to be able to work with Terrebonne Parish President Gordy Dove and Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson to make this fuel distribution happen.”

“In this time of need, uncertainty, suffering, and long gasoline lines we are truly blessed to have outstanding community minded people willing to make a difference in the lives of their fellow citizens,” said Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove in recognizing the Bayou Community Foundation sponsorship.

“Gasoline will be a tremendous help to Lafourche residents right now. Thank you to Bayou Community Foundation for helping us help our south Lafourche community with this fuel distribution,” said Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson.

Donors can support the Bayou Recovery Fund and make tax-deductible donations at https://www.bayoucf.org/disaster-recovery/.

Bayou Community Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit public charity serving the Louisiana coastal communities of Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle. Visit www.BayouCF.org or contact Coordinator Jennifer Armand at 985-790-1150.