Free gasoline to be distributed at Civic Stop Exxon on Wednesday

According to State Rep. Tanner Magee, free gas will be available tomorrow at the Civic Stop Exxon in Houma, starting at 9 a.m.

“Baton Rouge Businessman and philanthropist Tim Temple graciously called me and donated 8,500 gallons of gasoline,” shared Magee. “I put him in contact with Tom Freeman at the Civic Stop Exxon , who graciously donated his station to give free fuel tomorrow!! 8,500 gallons is a lot from one individual.”