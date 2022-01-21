Free Intro to Cricut Course at Terrebonne Parish Library

Calling all DIY and arts and crafts lovers, if you’re Interested in learning how to use a Cricut machine, Terrebonne Parish Library invites you to attend the Intro to Cricut course. The course will be held on Monday, Jan.24, at the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch, located at 151 Library Dr.

Jessica Mouton, Technology Coordinator at TPL said the course will cover all of your design cutting needs including cardstock, vinyl, and fabric creation. “Throughout the course I talk to people about what they’d like to do with a Cricut, I tailor whatever I’m teaching in the class to what that person would like to know,” said Mouton.

In addition to cardstock, vinyl, and fabric coverage, Mouton will offer students an opportunity to share a specific craft they’d like to create with the machine and provide information and hands-on teaching . “There’s a lot you can do with a Cricut machine, so If a person would like to work on some specifically, whether it be t-shirts, cards, or paper crafting, I tailor the course around what will help them make their craft.”

Cricut machines, supplies, and software will be provided by Mouton, and will be available for use at the library following completion of the course. Registration for the Cricut Course is free and open to the public.

Mouton said she strongly encourages those who are interested in learning more about the arts and crafts machine to attend the introduction course. “You won’t know if you’ll like it until you try it, so for people who are interested in learning the Cricut machine before starting on their own, you can learn with ours.”

The Intro to Cricut course is held twice a month, at the Terrebonne Parish main library. Those interested in attending the course can register a month in advance online at https://mytpl.org/creativelab/.

For more information, please contact Jessica Mouton at (985) 876-5961.