Free laundry services being offered at Rouses in east Houma

Free laundry services are being offered at the Rouses at 561 Grand Caillou Road on the east side of Houma.

According to Councilwoman Jessica Domangue, Cinco Ministries of Florida has opened a full-service laundry at the location. Residents can drop off their laundry (clothes only), and the organization will wash, dry, and fold their clothes for pick-up later, according to Domangue.

According to a statement from Rouses Markets, the location is accepting drop-offs 24 hours a day through Friday, September 17.