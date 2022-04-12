Free Louisiana OMV practice test, simulators, and immediate grade results

If you’re preparing to get your drivers license, it is important to practice your driving skills before hitting the road. In an effort to help prospective drivers, Terrebonne Parish Library is partnering with Driving-Test.org, an online education program to help prepare future drivers to hit the road. The free Louisiana OMV practice test provides access to the Louisiana driver’s handbooks, practice tests, simulators, and immediate grade results.

Practice exams are available for the car test, CDL test, and motorcycle test. The LA OMV recommends that you read the official Driver Guides Handbook before attending the course, which can be read online or downloaded here https://driving-tests.org/louisiana/la-dmv-drivers-handbook-manual/.

To register for the courses visit https://mytpl.org/ or for more information, please contact The Terrebonne Parish Library at 985-876-5861.