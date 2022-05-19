Free medicare seminar in Houma

Stephen Schrempp, an independent life insurance, Medicare, and health insurance agent will host a Medicare Seminar Series in Terrebonne Parish, beginning on Friday, May 27, at the Terrebonne Parish Legacy Business Center. The informational meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., discussing the basics of health and life insurance.

Schrempp is the founder of Stephen Schrempp Insurance, an insurance agency based in Metairie. The agency is dedicated to providing the best value, greatest benefits, and most affordable insurance plans that fits your needs. The Medicare Seminar will provide information on the different types of health insurance and financial coverage for medical, surgical, and prescription drug expenses incurred by the insured.

The seminar will provide guests with information on the following health insurance companies: Figo, Humana, United Healthcare, and Aetna. “I’m coming to your neighborhood! All month, I will be hosting a May Medicare Series.” said Shrempp. “We offer a wide range of products so we can offer you the most diverse and affordable products for you and your family.”

Registration for the Medicare Series can be completed here. The Terrebonne Parish Legacy Business Center is located at 5953 West Park Ave. For more information, contact Stephen Schrempp at 504-210-8271