Free Movie Streaming for TPL Library Card Holders

Grab the popcorn, gather the family and enjoy a free movie night in the comfort of your home. Terrebonne Parish Library System announced anyone with a library card can watch free movies on Kanopy and Hoopla streaming services.

Kanopy and Hoopla have a collection of over 30,000 inspiring, educational, and entertaining films. The digital services are partnering with public libraries and universities to bring ad-free films and series that can be enjoyed on your TV, mobile phone, tablet, and online. Streamers have access to hundreds of titles including Batman Hush, Her Hidden Genius, and The Best of Me.

Card holders can stream 10 movies per month and Kanopy offers unlimited streams for films in their Kanopy Kids section.

To register for an account with Hoopla or Kanopy, applicants must enter the area code of their local library and have their card number ready .