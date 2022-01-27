Free Own Your Own Health Competition

The Louisiana Department of Health is encouraging citizens to develop healthy activity and eating habits, with a free 3-month “Own your Own Health” Competition. The challenge begins this week, and will run through April 25. The competition will track participants activity minutes, and weight loss through the Own Your Health website.

The challenge will provide participants a way to improve their health while engaging in fun, free, and friendly competition.

The 2022 challenges are as followed:

Regular team challenges which require 2-10 people, and larger teams require a minimum of 11 people or more.

Individual participant challenges

Elite individual challenge

Individuals weight loss challenge

City vs. city challenge

Participants of the 13 week challenge will receive the following prizes, upon completion of the competition:

Challenge T-shirt

Personal online dashboards with the ability to sync Fitbit and other smart devices.

Weekly motivational messages

Chances to win prizes every Friday

Prize winners will also be randomly selected from all participants who record at least once per week of the challenge. Instructions for registration can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/assets/docs/OYOHLA/OYOH_Weight22.pdf.