Free pet adoptions for November, Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announces
From the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter:
Thanks to our generous supporters at Peoples Drug Store Houma, ALL adoptions for the rest of November are FREE!!!!!!! That’s right, Peoples Drug Store Houma is sponsoring the adoption fees for ALL of the animals that are adopted through the end of November!
As always, we are humbled by the generosity of our supporters and hope to spread the message of hope/cheer! HOORAY for our shelter animals and staff/volunteers!
As a reminder, adoptions are FREE year-round for our military service members (both active and veterans)!
Please feel free to share! Adoptions are by APPOINTMENT ONLY, so check out the photo albums on our facebook page or website http://www.tpcg.org/index.php?f=animal_shelter&p=adoption and send in your adoption questionnaire so that we can match you with a new furry friend. Adoption questionnaire www.tpcg.org/adoptme.