Free physicals clinic for Terrebonne student athletes

If you’re the parent of a student athlete who attends a school in Terrebonne Parish, mark your calendar. Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute will host a free physicals session for student athletes on Saturday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the H.L Bourgeois High School Gym.
The clinic will perform physicals on students who participate in the following sports: football, baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, tennis, swimming, bowling, and much more. The schedule for students to receive a physical based off of their school:
For more information contact the Terrebonne Parish School District at 985-876-7400.