Free physicals clinic for Terrebonne student athletes

If you’re the parent of a student athlete who attends a school in Terrebonne Parish, mark your calendar. Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute will host a free physicals session for student athletes on Saturday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the H.L Bourgeois High School Gym.

The clinic will perform physicals on students who participate in the following sports: football, baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, tennis, swimming, bowling, and much more. The schedule for students to receive a physical based off of their school:

H.L. Bourgeois and Evergreen Junior High- 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

VCHS – 9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.

Terrebonne High and Houma Junior High – 9:20 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Houma Christian School – 9:50 a.m. – 10 a.m.

South Terrebonne High & Lacache Middle – 10 a.m. to 10:25 a.m.

Ellender Memorial High, Oaklawn Middle, Grand Calliou Middle – 10:25 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Covenant Christian Academy – 10:45 a.m. – 11 a.m.

For more information contact the Terrebonne Parish School District at 985-876-7400.