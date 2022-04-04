Free physicals clinic for Terrebonne student athletes

Senators Kennedy and Cassidy to vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination
April 4, 2022
Unsecured load on tractor trailer kills truck driver
April 4, 2022

If you’re the parent of a student athlete who attends a school in Terrebonne Parish, mark your calendar. Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute will host a free physicals session for student athletes on Saturday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the H.L Bourgeois High School Gym.



The clinic will perform physicals on students who participate in the following sports: football, baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, tennis, swimming, bowling, and much more. The schedule for students to receive a physical based off of their school:

  • H.L. Bourgeois and Evergreen Junior High- 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
  • VCHS – 9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.
  • Terrebonne High and Houma Junior High – 9:20 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
  • Houma Christian School – 9:50 a.m. – 10 a.m.
  • South Terrebonne High & Lacache Middle – 10 a.m. to 10:25 a.m.
  • Ellender Memorial High, Oaklawn Middle, Grand Calliou Middle – 10:25 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
  • Covenant Christian Academy – 10:45 a.m. – 11 a.m.

For more information contact the Terrebonne Parish School District at 985-876-7400.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 4, 2022

Lafourche Parish Government Encourages Participation in Survey to Become Development Ready

Read more