Free, Public Health Clinic at Fletcher

Start Corporation will host a free health clinic on Monday, February 7, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Fletcher Technical Community College, located at 1407 Highway 311.

The clinic will offer free covid vaccinations, rapid covid testing, STD testing, and Tdap (Tetanus Vaccines). In addition to free testing, the Start Corporation will be giving out $50 Walmart gift cards to those who receive a covid-19 vaccination.

Start Corporation of Houma’s mission is to promote opportunities, which enhance the self-sufficiency of people who are impaired in their abilities to live and function independently.

For more information, contact Angela Neal at 985-333-2020, or visit www.StartCorp.org.