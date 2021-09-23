Free sausage for all! Cannata’s welcomes ‘world’s largest grill’ on Sept. 24

Free sausage for all at Cannata’s West Houma on 6307 West Park Avenue location Friday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.!

Johnsonville Sausage will have large trucks coming to Houma loaded with fresh sausage ready to grill, to deliver a big taste grill cookout! The world’s largest grill will be visiting the location to provide the cookout. They expect to feed over 2000 people.

Cannata’s President Vince Cannata said “We are proud to partner with Johnsonville for this special event. It allows us one more way of saying thank you to our team members and valued customers.”