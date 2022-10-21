Freedom Day event provides dental procedures for military members

In honor of Freedom Day USA, Houma Family Dental partnered with Dr. Pedro Cuartas of South Louisiana Dentofacial Center to offer free dental procedures to active, retired and veteran military men and women and their families. The Thank You event was held today, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with over 40 patients receiving a free 30 minute procedure performed by Dr. Stephen Morgan and Dr. Cuatras.

Patients were welcomed in with warm smiles from doctors and staff and American-themed decorations including balloons and mini American flags. Business Manager Brandie Toups discussed the importance of hosting the annual event and providing services to those who fought for our country. “Today is an opportunity to give back to the men and women who have served our country. Whether they’re active, veteran, or retired military men and women, we’re providing procedures for them as a little token of our appreciation for their service,” said Toups.“A 30 minute procedure can include a cleaning or maybe a filing if they have a cavity. We have our staff here and It’s all about hearing their stories and helping them be a little more of their dental health and providing that care for them,” Toups added.

Houma Family Dental has been in practice for nearly 20 years, providing services to generations of families in the community. The family-owned and operated dental office relocated to its current location in 2019 and has hosted the thank you event every year since its move. Brian Defelice is a native of Houma and retired Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War from 1966-1969. Defelice stopped by the event along with his wife to receive a free teeth cleaning, expressing gratitude for the recognition of those who have fought and are currently fighting for the freedom of the American people. “My wife and I are getting a teeth cleaning. I think this is great. I really appreciate what they’re doing. I’m glad I served, even though it was during the Vietnam war, and I’m glad we have people who support veterans in this area,” said Defelice.

The office had a busy morning with nearly every room occupied for procedures. Toups said the event wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the office’s staff. “In America we have so many liberties and freedom and it does come with a cost for some families so this is our way of thanking them, by providing what we can today. All of our employees are volunteers today and we have some guest dentists today that are helping out. It’s important to be able to give back to those who have made sacrifices,” said Toups. “We’re just so thankful for all of the staff and employees for volunteering their time, and we’re thankful for all of our military men and women and their families who have provided service to our country.”