The Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for Upper Lafourche and Upper Terrebonne, including the cities of Thibodaux, Raceland, Larose, Houma, and Bayou Cane due to frigid temperatures expect tonight going into early Friday (from 10 pm until 8am).

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.