Freeze Warning in effect tonight for Lafourche, Terrebonne

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. Tuesday for Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes as well as other parishes in Southeast Louisiana (SELA), according to WDSU’s weather team.

A wind advisory is also in effect for all of SELA.

From the National Weather Service in New Orleans:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON…

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

5 PM CST this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.