Hold onto your fuzzy hats! We’re not done with winter, yet! We have a couple frigid nights coming up tonight and tomorrow night.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Terrebonne and Lafourche from 11pm tonight through 8am Saturday morning with a freeze watches in effect from 11pm Saturday night through 9am Sunday.

Freezing temperatures can damage citrus and other sensitive agricultural crops. Be sure to protect people, pets, plants and pipes for the next two nights!