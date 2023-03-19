Freeze Warning Tonight for Terrebonne, Lafourche Parishes

From the National Weather Service in New Orleans:

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 are expected in Upper Lafourche and Upper Terrebonne from 10 PM Sunday to 10 AM CDT Monday.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.