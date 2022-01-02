Freeze watch, wind advisory in effect for north Terrebonne, Lafourche

A Freeze watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday morning. A Wind Advisory remains in effect from 6am through 6pm Sunday. Both are for Upper Terrebonne and Upper Lafourche Parishes.

For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures near 30 possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected.

Wind chill values Sunday night and Monday morning are likely to be in the 20s, about 50 degrees colder than today. This will be the coldest air of the season so far for the area and will impact people and pets as well.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.