French Quarter Fest canceled due to increasing Covid numbers

French Quarter Festival organizers announced today that the 2021 festival has been canceled due to a rising number of Covid cases.

The announcement can be read below:

It is with great sadness that we announce that French Quarter Festival, scheduled for September 30 – October 2, 2021 will no longer be moving forward. After careful consideration and with consultation from a host of experts including City and State officials, the 2021 French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron has been cancelled.