French Quarter Fest canceled due to increasing Covid numbers

French Quarter Festival organizers announced today that the 2021 festival has been canceled due to a rising number of Covid cases.
The announcement can be read below:
It is with great sadness that we announce that French Quarter Festival, scheduled for September 30 – October 2, 2021 will no longer be moving forward. After careful consideration and with consultation from a host of experts including City and State officials, the 2021 French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron has been cancelled.
As the state of Louisiana and our nation see a precipitous rise in COVID cases, we must put the health, safety and well-being of our entire community first—our fans, musicians, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, as well as the residents and businesses in the French Quarter. While we are heartbroken that we will not be able to fest in the streets with you this year, we look forward to celebrating with you all for our return to the stage April 21-24, 2022!