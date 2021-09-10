Friday, Sept. 10: Free food; Supplies; What’s open!

Good morning! Here is today’s list of where you can find free food, supplies and businesses that are opening to the public.

FREE FOOD

• 300 HOT MEALS TO BE SERVED FRIDAY, 9/10/21

Courtesy of Victory Life International Ministries, 7382 Main St., Houma, LA, the good folks there will be serving 300 hot meals beginning at Noon, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. They will serve until all 300 meals are gone.

• Hot meals and water will be available beginning at 12:00pm at the Raceland Fire Station located at 112 St. Phillip St. this Friday 9/10. This lunch is free of charge compliments of Representative Jeremy Lacombe, Representative Chad Brown along with Representative Bryan Fontenot and the Trojan Athletic Association (TAA). All are welcome and meals will be served until we run out.

SUPPLIES

• From 9-1 at the Dulac Community Center, stop by and load up on supplies. We have drinks, food, shovels, totes, diapers, toiletries, misc. baby items, cleaning supplies, tarps, etc.

WHAT’S OPEN

• Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro: VERY limited menu today – Shrimp Stew over Rice, Potato Salad and Corn Bread or Hamburger with Fries! **cash and take out only** **call ahead to order** 985-381-3756.

• Morrison Terrebonne Lumber: Downtown Houma, New shipment of air conditioners arrived this morning!

• Downtown Jeaux: Our hours through Sunday will be 7 am to 11 am with a very limited breakfast menu special each day…Community Coffee, beignets, Espresso, muffins, fruits, juices, etc. We will expand our menu and hours to include a limited lunch menu next week.

• Melaco Sisters Hardware & Supplies:

In Stock Now: Vinegar & peroxide Motor Oil Mold killer Roofing paper & nails Buckets Mops Brooms Dust pans Fans Gloves Rakes Shovels Contractor bags

And MUCH more