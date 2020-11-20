Friday’s total cases include a backlog of over 2,500 cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 216,709. That’s 4,814 more cases since yesterday. 207,039 are confirmed; 9,670 are probable. Due to a processing error in the electronic lab reporting system, LDH will report a backlog of 2,538 COVID cases on 69,125 tests reported to the state.

The state is reporting 34 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,233 deaths. 5,985 are confirmed; 248 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/16/20 is 185,960, which is 9,853 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,455 cases. There are 4,175 confirmed and 280 probable. This is 56 more cases than yesterday. They are reporting 134 deaths; 130 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 is 5.40%, up 100% from the week prior, which was 2.7%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,303 cases. There are 4,141 confirmed and 162 probable. This is 65 more cases than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 134 deaths; 130 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 is 6.4%, up 178.30% from the week prior, which was 2.3%. Total recovered is 3,737.

Statewide, there are 972 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 101 are on ventilators. That’s 43 more patients than yesterday, and 13 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 3,286,083, which is 101,452 more tests than yesterday. There are 3,199,707 molecular tests and 86,376 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 60,309 tests in Lafourche (58,068 molecular and 2,241 antigen) and 58,226 tests in Terrebonne (56,878 molecular and 1,348 antigen). That’s 680 more tests in Lafourche and 832 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.