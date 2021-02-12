Friday’s totals see 1,156 new cases statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 418,585. That’s 1,156 more cases since yesterday. 361,861 are confirmed; 56,724 are probable.

The state is reporting 37 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,276 deaths. 8,646 are confirmed; 630 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/8/21 is 380,673, which is 17,216 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting, 8,828 cases. There are 6,839 confirmed and 1,989 probable. That’s 33 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 190 deaths; 178 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3 is 8.00%, down 13.98% from the week prior, which was 9.30%. Incidence is 374.05.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,164 cases. There are 7,368 confirmed and 1,796 probable. That’s 39 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 189 deaths; 174 are confirmed and 15 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan.28-Feb. 3 is 7.20%, down 32.08% from the week prior, which was 10.60%. Incidence is 284.63.

Statewide, there are 1,001 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 151 are on ventilators. That’s 51 less patients since yesterday, and the same number on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,662,546, which is 32,362 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,249,558 molecular tests and 412,988 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 104,936 tests in Lafourche (91,958 molecular and 12,978 antigen) and 102,849 tests in Terrebonne (93,690 molecular and 9,159 antigen). That’s 467 more tests in Lafourche and 385 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.