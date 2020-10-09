Friday’s update adds 265 cases to state total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 170,878. That’s 265 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 26 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,442 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/5/20 is 157,873. That’s 3,710 new presumed recovered since 9/28/20. The state is reporting 193 probable deaths and 2,528 probable cases as of 10/7/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,750 cases, 5 more than yesterday. They are reporting 124 deaths, 1 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24-30 is 4.4%, down 22.8% from the week prior, which was 5.7%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,716 cases, 2 less than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 119 deaths, the same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24-30 is 3.1%, up 19.2% from the week prior, which was 2.6%.

Statewide, there are 582 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 78 are on ventilators. That’s 18 more patients than yesterday and 1 less patient on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,447,559, which is 9,872 more tests than yesterday.