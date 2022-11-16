Friends of Bayou Lafourche Announces Newly Appointed Executive Director

The Board of Directors for Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) is pleased to announce that Matthew Rivere has been appointed the new Executive Director.

Rivere joins FOBL with a background in public service, marketing, governmental relations, and non-profit leadership experience. He is a native of Westwego, LA. but now resides in Lafourche Parish. He is a graduate of John Curtis Christian School. Matthew is a former Council member of the City of Westwego. Matthew’s governmental background along with his extensive experience in fundraising and event planning will be instrumental to FOBL.

“Quality of life is one of the most important things in life. My passion has always been to serve to the best of my ability. Bayou Lafourche is one of the most unique waterways in the world. I look forward to carrying out what FOBL has already started along with the creation of future projects and recreational events” said Rivere.