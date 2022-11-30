Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins.

The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche that will connect to the existing walking trail and pavilion via an ADA-compliant transition. Additionally, a 1,000’ bayou-side pedestrian-bicycle trail and boardwalk will link the walking trail and pavilion to the existing Napoleonville Bayou Lafourche pedestrian bridge across from Assumption High School. New seating areas, bicycle racks, and signage will also be included in the project. The project will serve as a starting or resting point for walkers, runners, bicyclists, and paddlers. Foret Contracting Group has been selected to construct the improvement with the design having been completed by DDG.

The Napoleonville Multi-Connection Project is set to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. Friends of Bayou Lafourche Executive Director Matthew Rivere said “Breaking ground on any new project along Bayou Lafourche is a good feeling. This is the beginning of a great project that will be an asset to Assumption Parish residents and people traveling along the Bayou.” This project is made possible through Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Assumption Parish Police Jury, Recreational Trails Program of Louisiana, Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District, and Assumption Parish Schools.

“I would like to thank Marty Triche for his initial allocation to get the project started and everyone else involved in making this project happen. It will be a nice area for the citizens of Assumption Parish to be able to enjoy beautiful Bayou Lafourche,” said Michael Dias, APPJ Ward 5.