Friends of Pass Christian Public Library Donate $1,600 to The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Library

The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Library is happy to announce the generous donation of $1,600 from the Friends of Pass Christian Public Library. Pass Christian is one of nine branches in Harrison County along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Through the months-long Friends of the Library book sale, the group managed to procure a sum that they so graciously chose to donate.

The Friends of the Pass Christian Public Library just celebrated their fiftieth anniversary in 2021, having preceded the creation of the library itself. Specializing in aiding the library with summer readings, book sales, support, and volunteers, it was their intention to take one of their frequently held book sales and donate the months-long proceeds to the Terrebonne Parish Friends of the Library.

Like many along the Gulf Coast, the people of Pass Christian waited with bated breath to see which path Hurricane Ida would take, and preparing for the moment it would make landfall. In the first few days of the aftermath of the hurricane, Pass Christian citizens viewed with the rest of the nation the images and recounts of the devastation and destruction the hurricane left behind and the impact it had on the library. The Pass Christian community is well acquainted with the catastrophic damage a hurricane can bring, having faced a similar situation with Hurricane Katrina.

Wendy Allard, head librarian, expressed sympathy and understanding at just how difficult it can be to rebuild, repair, and return to normalcy after such a devastating event. She recounted what her library underwent after Hurricane Katrina, “The library had six feet of water inside,” stated Ms. Allard, “We were in a double-wide trailer for around five years, now we have a beautiful library once again.” She expressed how helpful the people of the county were in the library’s time of need and how appreciative the library was to all those who reached out to offer their help. “We understand that when things like this happen, everyone wants to give and donate.” “We want to pay it back and pave it forward,” said, Ms. Allard.

The proceeds from this donation will be used towards repairing and restoring the library. It is the goal of the Terrebonne Parish Library to have repairs completed as quickly as possible to restore the library and to someday pay it back and pave it forwards to others in need.

“The kindness of people and organizations comes through at a time of need. We are sincerely grateful and appreciative of the citizens of Pass Christian, Mississippi and their Friends of the Library,” says Mary Cosper LeBoeuf, director of the Terrebonne Parish Library. “One hundred percent of the Friends funds goes to the library’s programs and activities. We are grateful to have funding to help with the restoration.”