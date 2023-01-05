From kicking off Carnival season to learning Cajun dance; Here’s what’s happening this weekend!

Cajun dance lessons | January 6 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | The Folklife Culture Center– On January 6, 13 and, 20, dance instructor Dickie Jackson will be teaching local participants traditional Cajun dances, such as the Cajun Waltz and Cajun Jag. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. The cost is only $5 per person each week. Read the complete article here.

Casie & Jonny at the Distillery | January 6 | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillery- Grab your friends and pass a good time while enjoying live music, and delicious drinks.

Market at the Marina | January 7 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina- Presented by Terrebonne General Health System and Houma Downtown Development Company, the monthly outdoor farmers market will feature a variety of local vendors, and goods. The market also feature art projects for kids, and the Marina Sprouts Kid Club, providing STEM activities.

Austen Anthony Foundation Inaugural Gumbo Cook-Off and Benefit | January 7 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Bayou Country Sports Park- Come out and taste what the teams are cooking for only $10 a tasting bracket for adults, while kids are free. In addition to delicious food, there will be crafts, bounce houses, and more.

King Hercules XXXVIII’s Royal Party | January 7 | 7:00 p.m.- 11:30 p.m. | Aphrodite Hall- Kick off the Carnival season by joining the revelry at the Royal Party to honor King Hercules XXXVIII Robert “Bobby” Lirette. Live entertainment will be provided by Bandit. Come dressed in camouflage in honor of the king’s favorite hobby. BYOL with set-ups and food provided. Admission is free.

12th Night With A Twist | January 7 | beginning at 6:00 p.m. | Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center- The celebration will kick off with a presentation of krewes at 7:00 p.m., followed by entertainment provided by Kings of Neon, and DeeJay Juice. The event is open to the public who are 18 and older. Tickets are $20 for general admission/standing room only, and can be purchased at the Civic Center Box Office, and online at Ticketmaster. Reentry to the event is prohibited, and no outside beverages, coolers, or food is allowed.