From pest to positive: Cynthia Louisiana opens inaugual pilot site in Gibson to tackle invasive Water Hyacinths

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 – Cynthia Louisiana LLC, in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, proudly announces the opening of its inaugural operational pilot site in Gibson, Louisiana. Led by President Philippe Gustin and founded by Rebeka Bahadorani, this development marks a significant advancement in combating the notorious invasive water hyacinth, also known as the “weed from hell.” The site is poised to revolutionize waterways management by transforming this invasive species into a game-changing new fiber called Cynthia, providing a sustainable solution to a global environmental challenge.

For decades, water hyacinth (also known commonly as water lilies) has plagued freshwater ecosystems worldwide, ranking among the top 10 most invasive species with seemingly insurmountable eradication challenges. Traditional methods, including herbicide spraying, have yielded limited success, leading to escalating costs and undesirable environmental consequences.

Cynthia Louisiana’s innovative treatment unit represents a paradigm shift in weed control, offering a sustainable alternative to chemical interventions. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, the facility will process water hyacinth into a versatile fiber, mitigating its environmental and social impact while creating employment opportunities and fostering economic growth.

“We are thrilled to unveil Cynthia Louisiana’s first operational site, a testament to our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development,” remarked Philippe Gustin, President of Cynthia Louisiana. “Our mission is not only to reclaim control of our waterways but also to empower communities and revitalize Louisiana’s rich ecological heritage.”

Rebeka Bahadorani, founder of the project, who undertook the mission to tackle the problem in 2010, added, “This journey began with a vision to address a pressing environmental challenge. Today, we stand at the forefront of innovation, leading the change in transforming water hyacinth from a nuisance to a valuable resource.”

Moreover, with this groundbreaking solution, Louisiana is leading the path for the rest of the world toward a successful resolution to the water hyacinth crisis. By showcasing the efficacy of this innovative approach, Louisiana aims to inspire global action and collaboration in the fight against invasive species.

“It is truly amazing to watch this industry form– to take something that is a pest in our area and turn it into something we can use,” said Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron. “It is so beneficial and I appreciate everyone being here in support. We are working everyday to make sure we move our parish forward, and it is businesses like this that will make it happen.”

The launch of Cynthia Louisiana’s treatment unit signals a new era for Louisiana’s water management, promising to restore the region’s freshwater ecosystems and re-establishing Louisiana as a fisherman’s paradise. Through innovation and collaboration, Cynthia Louisiana aims to turn the tide on invasive species and pave the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.