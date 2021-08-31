Fuel to be delivered in Chauvin on Wednesday

Ochsner Lafayette General receives six NICU babies from Terrebonne General
August 31, 2021
Bottled Water and MREs to be distributed in Thibodaux
August 31, 2021

State Representative Tanner Magee said 800 gallons of fuel is being delivered to Ward 7 in Chauvin tomorrow.

We have 800 gallons of fuel being delivered to Ward 7 in Chauvin tomorrow! Leaving Lafayette area tomorrow morning around 7:30 set up by Rep. Phillip DeVillier.



Krispy Krunchy Foods LLC is coming to fire department near Ward 7 tomorrow mid morning until we run out organized by State Representative Stuart Bishop and Krispy Krunchy Chicken!

#houmastrong #hurricaneida



