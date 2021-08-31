Fuel to be delivered in Chauvin on Wednesday

State Representative Tanner Magee said 800 gallons of fuel is being delivered to Ward 7 in Chauvin tomorrow.

From State Representative Tanner Magee:

We have 800 gallons of fuel being delivered to Ward 7 in Chauvin tomorrow! Leaving Lafayette area tomorrow morning around 7:30 set up by Rep. Phillip DeVillier.

Krispy Krunchy Foods LLC is coming to fire department near Ward 7 tomorrow mid morning until we run out organized by State Representative Stuart Bishop and Krispy Krunchy Chicken!

